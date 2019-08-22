Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Ahn Jae Hyun's past comments on breasts come to light in midst of his divorce scandal

Netizens are continuing to uncover clues from Ahn Jae Hyun's past that are connected to his divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun.

A previous Instagram post made by Goo Hye Sun stated that Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce because "her nipples weren't sexy enough", which caused a lot of talk and controversy over the ridiculous nature of the insult. A past video of Ahn Jae Hyun talking about his love for breasts on the JTBC show 'Witch Hunt' has come to light in connection with the incident.

'Witch Hunt' was a show that openly talked about relationships and sex, and Ahn Jae Hyun openly talked about his love for breasts, stating "the bigger, the better"

Check out the clip below. What do you think of this entire situation?

pink_oracle
34 minutes ago

Okay seriously. This clip is 28 minutes long and you're not even going to provide a time stamp for the comments? Also it has no English subtitles are you're not going to provide a transcript...on an English language website? I mean, were you running late for something, did you have to catch a bus??

4

Kirsty_Louise
22 minutes ago

Earth shattering news, a man likes big breasts!


I'm not excusing him if he did belittle his wife because of anything to do with her appearance, dick move. But a clip of him saying he likes big boobs doesn't really prove anything... Wasn't his apparent issue with his wife her nipples? I'm just saying, not every comment he has made has to be picked apart like this.

