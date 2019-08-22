Ahn Jae Hyun's past comments on breasts come to light in midst of his divorce scandal

Netizens are continuing to uncover clues from Ahn Jae Hyun's past that are connected to his divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun.

A previous Instagram post made by Goo Hye Sun stated that Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce because "her nipples weren't sexy enough", which caused a lot of talk and controversy over the ridiculous nature of the insult. A past video of Ahn Jae Hyun talking about his love for breasts on the JTBC show 'Witch Hunt' has come to light in connection with the incident.

'Witch Hunt' was a show that openly talked about relationships and sex, and Ahn Jae Hyun openly talked about his love for breasts, stating "the bigger, the better".

Check out the clip below. What do you think of this entire situation?