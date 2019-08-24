Woollim drops 'W Project 4' concept photos for Kim Min Seo

Woollim Entertainment has dropped the third set of photos for 'W Project 4'.

Starting from August 23, Woollim has been revealing individual teaser images daily for each member. After Kim Dong Yun and Lee Hyeop's photos, a new set was released today for member Kim Min Seo. These participants are former trainees from 'Produce X 101' that have represented the agency.

In these concept photos, Kim Min Seo poses in a room, wearing a black tee and a striped shirt.

The official date for 'W Project 4's debut is September 2. Can you guess the name of the next member with two concept images?