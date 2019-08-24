Longguo unveils album highlight medley video for 'Mono Diary'

Kim Yong Guk (Longguo) has revealed the album highlight medley for his solo comeback.

The former 'Produce 101' season 2 trainee has prepared to return with a 2nd solo mini-album, 'Mono Diary'. In this medley video, viewers can listen to snippets of the four tracks in the album, along with the instrumentals for the title song "Irresistible". Just two days ago, the MV teaser for the title song had also been released ahead of the album preview.

Which track are you interested to hear the most? The official release of 'Mono Diary' has been set for August 29.