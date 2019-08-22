Woollim reveals a former 'Produce X 101' trainee as the first member of W Project 4

It seems like former 'Produce X 101' trainee Kim Dong Yun is the first member of Woollim Entertainment's W Project 4!

The label has been dropping hints at their upcoming group for a while now and it seems like W Project 4 is the beginning of a boy group. The first teaser images show Kim Dong Yun showcasing his handsome visuals in a denim jacket and a simple gray t-shirt. The simple styling allows fans to appreciate his charm even more.

Who do you think the next member of W Project 4 will be?