Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Woollim reveals a former 'Produce X 101' trainee as the first member of W Project 4

AKP STAFF

It seems like former 'Produce X 101' trainee Kim Dong Yun is the first member of Woollim Entertainment's W Project 4!

The label has been dropping hints at their upcoming group for a while now and it seems like W Project 4 is the beginning of a boy group. The first teaser images show Kim Dong Yun showcasing his handsome visuals in a denim jacket and a simple gray t-shirt. The simple styling allows fans to appreciate his charm even more.

Who do you think the next member of W Project 4 will be?

2,200 Share 57% Upvoted

flophater-128 pts 48 seconds ago 0
48 seconds ago

Woolim with a relatively good debut for Rocket Punch and now this? Wow, good job~ Also, Dongyun was and always will be my one pick 💖

woohyun_wifey185 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

yes yes yes yes!! its finally time for woolimz debut nation! i cant wait to see them perform as a group again!

