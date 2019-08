X1 has revealed the MV teaser for their debut song.

As the final line-up of 'Produce X 101', the eleven-member group X1 has prepared an appealing debut song and MV. Titled "Flash", this teaser shows the members in an eerie interior with interesting dimensions, creating a dark and chic atmosphere overall.

X1's 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' will drop on August 27. What do you think of X1's impending debut?