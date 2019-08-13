Hyosung's legal representative confirms all disputes between Hyosung & her former label have come to an end

Hyosung's legal disputes with her former label TS Entertainment have come to an end after approximately 2 years.

On August 14, a legal representative from Hyosung's side delivered the news to various media outlets, stating that TS Entertainment has ultimately decided not to appeal the court's first decision made on July 22. During the final ruling date of this trial from July, the court declared that TS Entertainment violated portions of their exclusive contract with Hyosung, giving Hyosung permission to nullify the contract without penalties. After making the decision not to appeal, the court declared that Hyosung's side and TS Entertainment would come to a settlement without further legal proceedings, therefore ending the entire dispute.



Hyosung also relayed through her legal representative, "I would like to send my deepest thanks to my fans, who acted as a pillar of support and love for me during hard times so that I could endure it all. I will repay you with more active promotions showing newer sides of me."

