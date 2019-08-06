Listen to Hoya's satoori rap as he aims to become the 'Hip Hop King' in new SBS short-form drama teaser

SBS's upcoming short-form music drama 'Hip Hop King' has released a snippet of Hoya's powerful satoori (dialect) rapping, ahead of its premiere this week!

In 'Hip Hop King', Hoya transforms into an 18-year old high school student who dreams of becoming a rapper, named Bang Young Baek. Young Baek grew up in Daegu with his grandmother, but the older he gets, he realizes that his dreams of becoming a star rapper can only be achieved in Seoul. When Young Baek travels to Seoul in the hopes of making it big, he encounters various people and learns about hip-hop culture in the big city.

Also starring April's Naeun as Young Baek's firm supporter Song Ha Jin, Cross Gene's Shin as a stuck up rapper and bully from a rich family named Kim Tae Hwang, and Han Hyun Min as an aspiring webtoon artist and Young Baek's new school friend Seo Ki Ha, 'Hip Hop King' premieres this August 9 at 11 PM KST, and every Friday nights afterward!

What do you think of Hoya's satoori rap?

