TWICE has hit Platinum on their 4th and 5th Japanese single.

The girls released 'HAPPY HAPPY' on July 17th and 'Breakthrough' on August 24th. Both singles were certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan on the 9th. The RIAJ certifies albums as platinum when they hit over 250,000 copies in sales.

This means all eight of TWICE's Japanese releases have now been certified Platinum.

Congratulations to TWICE!