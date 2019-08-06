Swings' girlfriend and model Lim Bo Ra starts a YouTube channel

Model Lim Bo Ra has announced that she will be starting a YouTube channel!

The popular influencer known to many as rapper Swings' girlfriend announced on her Instagram page that she was looking to start a channel. She stated: "I'm thinking about starting YouTube. This is my first time so I might not be perfect but I'll do it with a joyful heart." She also asked for email submissions for potential editors as well!

Fans are looking forward to Lim Bo Ra's entrance to the YouTuber world, as she has already been holding Instagram Live broadcasts. They're already asking her to make content, stating:

"I think it'd be so fun if you made couple vlogs with Swings!"

"Bora unnie please upload many videos."

"Finally another YouTuber I'd want to watch."