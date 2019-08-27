Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Yoo Bin to guest on 'Radio Star' after dating rumors with Kim So Hee

AKP STAFF

Song Yoo Bin will be featuring as a guest on 'Radio Star'.


On August 27, reports revealed Song Yoo Bin would be shooting for the MBC talk show on the 28th. Viewers are already wondering whether the 'Produce x 101' star will address the recent rumors saying he's dating singer Kim So Hee after photos of the two were leaked online.

Both Song Yoo Bin and Kim So Hee confirmed they were in a relationship in the past, but have now gone their separate ways.  

In other news, former MYTEEN members Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon made their duo unit debut with "Blurry".

