Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Sunmi releases gorgeous and quirky set of teaser images for 'Lalalay'

AKP STAFF

Sunmi is taking her artistry to the next level for her comeback release "Lalalay".

Sunmi's versatile beauty allows her to rock her green and blonde hair. The unique makeup looks that include colored eyeliner definitely gives her a quirky yet vintage vibe. She is sporting different outfits that all have their individual charm. The teaser images definitely hint at a lot of unique ideas that fans can expect to see in the impending comeback but also don't give too much away.

Check out the rest of the images below!

  1. Sunmi
1 572 Share 89% Upvoted

1

arvy1,052 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

This new hair colour really suits her, she looks gorgeous.

Share
BTS
Big Hit To Produce Drama Based On BTS Universe
15 hours ago   40   10,679

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND