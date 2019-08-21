Sunmi releases gorgeous and quirky set of teaser images for 'Lalalay'

Sunmi is taking her artistry to the next level for her comeback release "Lalalay".

Sunmi's versatile beauty allows her to rock her green and blonde hair. The unique makeup looks that include colored eyeliner definitely gives her a quirky yet vintage vibe. She is sporting different outfits that all have their individual charm. The teaser images definitely hint at a lot of unique ideas that fans can expect to see in the impending comeback but also don't give too much away.

Check out the rest of the images below!