Red Velvet is ready to go on a galactic road trip in their latest teaser images for 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

The girls are seen rocking pink outfits while posing in front of a pink travel van, teasing for another unique concept for their comeback! Their second teaser image shows a cool underseas themed world with a cafe named "Umpah Umpah" which is the title track for the group's next mini-album.

What do you think of this concept?