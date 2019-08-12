Jimin hosts a V Live on the first day of his break

BTS is taking a well-deserved vacation to recharge and live a normal life, but it seems like Jimin misses his fans!

Jimin touched fans with a V Live broadcast on August 12th. He revealed that he spent his first day on vacation doing absolutely nothing and woke up at 4 pm. He stated that he has no specific vacation plans as of now and will be spending a lot of that time at home.

Jimin promised fans that he'll be back to do another V-Live on August 14th!

Check out the V Live footage below.