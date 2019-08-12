Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

67

19

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

Jimin hosts a V Live on the first day of his break

AKP STAFF

BTS is taking a well-deserved vacation to recharge and live a normal life, but it seems like Jimin misses his fans!

Jimin touched fans with a V Live broadcast on August 12th. He revealed that he spent his first day on vacation doing absolutely nothing and woke up at 4 pm. He stated that he has no specific vacation plans as of now and will be spending a lot of that time at home. 

Jimin promised fans that he'll be back to do another V-Live on August 14th!

Check out the V Live footage below. 

 

  1. Jimin
11 9,387 Share 78% Upvoted

6

Cydney-147 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Jimin just wants someone to play with. My beliefs about him were pretty spot on. I think Jimin doesn't see meeting with ARMY as work. I think he actually sees ARMY as his playmates. I understand it completely. I have a message board that I go to all the time because the people are fun. I'm glad Jimin likes playing with ARMY.

Share

4

sgrnspc183 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I’m thankful that he’s doing V Live but at the same time I want him to go on vacation like travel with friends and family and do whatever makes him happy. No matter what, ARMY won’t leave. We’ll be here waiting! 💜

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ITZY
ITZY releases performance version for 'ICY'
9 hours ago   2   2,653

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND