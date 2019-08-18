Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Police found audio file mentioning vote-rigging on 'Produce X 101' production staff's mobile phone

Police found an audio file mentioning vote-rigging on one of 'Produce X 101' production staffs' mobile phone while investigating into the program's vote-rigging allegations.

On July 31, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation department raided CJ E&M office and its text vote data collection agency. The police found the said audio file on one of the staffs' mobile phone during the search. The file in question also mentioned other seasons. As a result, the police went for another round of raid on August 12, expanding its search to production staffs' houses. 


The police said the details cannot be shared yet but it is considering indicting production team for obstruction of regular businesses of CJ E&M.  

As previously reported, the controversy began when a group of viewers of 'Produce x 101' raised concerns of vote-rigging after the results were announced. Mnet has denied any vote-rigging.

Stay tuned for updates. 

thealigirl81,302 pts 44 minutes ago 0
yes! i am so ready for mnet to learn that there are consequences for cheating and ruining people's dreams

trogdorthe8th3,764 pts 1 hour ago 1
I mean, it doesn't surprise me if all this turns out to be true. Literally every season there are people that get the focus from the moment they walk in. Sure there are some that are so undeniably talented that they can't be ignored by the production team. Although even that pool seems to be a coin toss as we've seen plenty of talented individuals who receive next to no screen time. But there are some people who were clearly given a golden ticket from the get go, people we see from the first episode to the last, whether it's in rehearsals, performances, reactions, or even what little downtime they have- some people are just honed in by the production team, and thus the viewers get to know them more than others and will ultimately vote for them. It's also the manner in which those who were on the rise or even had a solid position suddenly get flipped around and ultimately pushed out of the top spots. I think this could sadly go as far back as the first season, but who knows if they'll find anything reliable to back such allegations at this point. We'll just have to wait and see, but I have to admit I'm surprised they've found anything at this point.

1 more reply

