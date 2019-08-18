Police found audio file mentioning vote-rigging on 'Produce X 101' production staff's mobile phone

Police found an audio file mentioning vote-rigging on one of 'Produce X 101' production staffs' mobile phone while investigating into the program's vote-rigging allegations.

On July 31, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation department raided CJ E&M office and its text vote data collection agency. The police found the said audio file on one of the staffs' mobile phone during the search. The file in question also mentioned other seasons. As a result, the police went for another round of raid on August 12, expanding its search to production staffs' houses.



The police said the details cannot be shared yet but it is considering indicting production team for obstruction of regular businesses of CJ E&M.

As previously reported, the controversy began when a group of viewers of 'Produce x 101' raised concerns of vote-rigging after the results were announced. Mnet has denied any vote-rigging.

Stay tuned for updates.