Momoland's Yeonwoo reveals she was struggling with anxiety

Momoland's Yeonwoo revealed that she was suffering from social anxiety, and that was why she was absent from the group's schedules for approximately a month. Yeonwoo developed anxiety after reading numerous mean comments on the Internet. She was unable to star in the upcoming drama 'Mung Bean Chronicles' although she was offered a role, because of this very reason.

However, Momoland's label MLD Entertainment confirmed she was able to overcome anxiety and she would be starring in the new tvN series, 'Cheap Chollima Mart'.

The series is expected to premiere on September 20. Stay tuned for updates.