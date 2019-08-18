Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Momoland's Yeonwoo reveals she was struggling with anxiety

AKP STAFF

Momoland's Yeonwoo revealed that she was suffering from social anxiety, and that was why she was absent from the group's schedules for approximately a month. Yeonwoo developed anxiety after reading numerous mean comments on the Internet. She was unable to star in the upcoming drama 'Mung Bean Chronicles' although she was offered a role, because of this very reason. 

However, Momoland's label MLD Entertainment confirmed she was able to overcome anxiety and she would be starring in the new tvN series, 'Cheap Chollima Mart'. 

The series is expected to premiere on September 20. Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Momoland
  2. Yeonwoo
3 4,860 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-337 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

And the K netizen continue with “ Yeonwoo-ya “ in everything about her. Poor girl.

Share

0

Ninja_Poster339 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

At some point, it gets to everyone.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Hyerin
EXID's Hyerin opens a new Twitter account
22 hours ago   1   5,071

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND