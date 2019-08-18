MONSTA X's Shownu featured in the 'Chicago Tribune'

MONSTA X's Shownu appeared in the 'Chicago Tribune' in an exclusive celebrity interview. On the July 30 edition of the 'Chicago Tribune', Shownu's interview with Celebrity Travel journalist Jae-Ha Kim was featured on the 'Celebrity Traveler' portion of the newspaper.

In the interview, Shownu has revealed he has always dreamed about international success, but it seemed like something that would be impossible to achieve. He said "One of our goals from the beginning was to set a milestone in the United States. Since we were kids, we have listened to music from (American) artists like Usher and Michael Jackson. To have a chance to perform in the U.S. is a dream-come-true moment for us."

Shownu also shared his love towards his fans, as usual, thanking Monbebe for helping the group achieve such goals and meeting fans in different countries is a fascinating experience. You can read the full interview here!



Below photos show how much MONSTA X and its fandom have grown. Two photos are two years apart, both taken right after the group's Los Angeles performance.



