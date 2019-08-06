Watch the main trailer for Netflix's 'Love Alarm' starring Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, & Jung Ga Ram

A little over two weeks left until the premiere of Netflix original K-drama 'Love Alarm'!

Based off of an ongoing webtoon of the same name, Netflix's 'Love Alarm' tells the fantastical romance story of a world where a 'Love Alarm' app rings whenever someone you love steps within a 10 meter radius of the user. In this world, people believe that one can only express their feelings of love and affection through the 'Love Alarm' app.

In 'Love Alarm', actress Kim So Hyun plays the role of Kim Jojo - a girl who strives to live positively each day, despite her loneliness. Opposite Kim So Hyun, actor Song Kang takes on the role of a conceited school hottie named Sun Oh, whose 'Love Alarm' rings numerous times each day due to his popularity. Actor Jung Ga Ram joins in as Sun Oh's best friend of 12 years named Hye Young, who prefers vintage, old-fashioned methods of socializing rather than using the 'Love Alarm'.



Curious to know what happens to this interesting trio? Then make sure to watch 'Love Alarm' when it premieres on Netflix this August 22!

