LABOUM confirm their comeback date with their 1st full album

LABOUM have announced their 1st full album comeback date!

According to the girls' label on August 27, LABOUM will be releasing their 1st full album 'Two Of Us' this September 19. Previously, LABOUM hinted at their comeback with a spoiler image from their MV filming set, raising anticipation. This will mark LABOUM's first ever full album release, 5 years after their debut.

The album is expected to contain each of the members' solo tracks as well. Stay tuned for LABOUM's comeback teasers, starting up soon!

