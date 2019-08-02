Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

KBS reviewing whether to cancel Monday-Tuesday drama times

AKP STAFF

KBS is considering cancelling the Monday-Tuesday drama time slot.

On August 2, KBS told media outlets, "We're currently reviewing whether or not to temporarily suspend dramas in the Monday-Tuesday time slot." It was previously reported KBS would be doing away with Monday-Tuesday dramas in December, and 'Tale of Nok Du' will be the final drama in the time slot to air. 

'Perfume' is the most recent Monday-Tuesday drama, while 'I Wanna Hear Your Song' is scheduled to air next. 

MBC and SBS have also decided to temporarily cancel Monday-Tuesday dramas following the end of 'Welcome 2 Life' and 'The Secret Life of My Secretary'.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. misc.
  2. KBS
0 581 Share 0% Upvoted
BTS, RM (Rap Monster)
BTS RM broke several Korean Spotify Records
22 minutes ago   1   342
BTS, RM (Rap Monster)
BTS RM broke several Korean Spotify Records
22 minutes ago   1   342

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND