Irene revealed that she used to have strong alcohol tolerance on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

Red Velvet's Irene revealed that she could probably drink many people under the table!

The popular SM girl group appeared on the August 23 broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' to promote their album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'. The girls participated in the interview section with host Yoo Hee Yeol when Irene revealed how much she could drink.

She stated "When I used to drink a lot, I could handle three bottles of soju. But these days I don't drink as much so I can't handle that much." It definitely seems to be the case as the girls are in the midst of busy promotions and have no time to drink.



Did you think this fact was unexpected? Which Red Velvet member would you like to have a drink with?