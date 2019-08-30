Fashion brand 'Paris99' comes to agreement with SM Entertainment after Red Velvet's comeback plagiarism controversy

Fashion brand 'Paris99' has come to an agreement with SM Entertainment following Red Velvet's comeback plagiarism controversy.



'Paris99' previously wrote on Instagram, "No one on the team @smtown ever reached out to collaborate on designs, which I would have loved to participate in," referring to Red Velvet's comeback concept for their latest album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'.



On August 30, the designer updated, "I've spoken with SM Entertainment's visual director, and we've come to an amicable understanding of each other and become friends, and look forward to working together in the future." SM Entertainment also confirmed the same statement.



Check out the images that caused the plagiarism controversy here if you missed it.