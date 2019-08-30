Block B's B-Bomb drops yellow rose lyric video for 'Love Song' feat. Hanhae

Block B's B-Bomb has dropped a lyric video for "Love Song" featuring Hanhae.



"Love Song" is a R&B/future bass genre track, and B-Bomb had a hand in composing the single and writing the lyrics about not being able to forget someone you loved. Rapper Hanhae also featured as a rapper in the song before his military enlistment.



