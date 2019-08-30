Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Block B's B-Bomb drops yellow rose lyric video for 'Love Song' feat. Hanhae

Block B's B-Bomb has dropped a lyric video for "Love Song" featuring Hanhae.

"Love Song" is a R&B/future bass genre track, and B-Bomb had a hand in composing the single and writing the lyrics about not being able to forget someone you loved. Rapper Hanhae also featured as a rapper in the song before his military enlistment.

Listen to B-Bomb's "Love Song" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



