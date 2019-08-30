Fans worry about UEE's weight once again & acquaintance responds

Fans have been expressing their concern about UEE's weight once again.



After deleting her previous Instagram, UEE created a new account this past July with the message, "Starting new." However, the selfies and photos she's posted since then have been alarming fans, and her most recent selfie on August 27 is worrying them even further.



UEE was known for her fuller figure and 'honey thighs' during her time with After School, but it seems she's opted for a thinner look these days. On August 30, an acquaintance of UEE told media outlets, "UEE isn't dieting on purpose. She said her weight has increased since her drama 'My Only One'. She's eating well these days. I don't know exactly what her weight is, but her weight has increased."





Do you think there's something to worry about?