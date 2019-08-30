Documentary TV show 'I Want To Know' reveals the dark truth behind child Youtubers

Documentary series 'I Want To Know' has revealed the shocking truth behind child Youtubers and the problems that come with their newfound fame.

The show revealed that child Youtubers are making so much money to the point where a 6-year-old's earnings purchased a 1 billion KRW (~826,000 USD) building.

Last summer, this issue has been causing a huge stir amongst Gangnam real state businesses. Many child Youtubers have been gaining a lot of attention and fame due to content circling around their personal life, and many parents are using this to further their own personal greed. The mother of the 6-year-old Youtuber who bought the Gangnam building is currently being charged with child abuse after a video of the child was found using a children's riding car to drag her dad's car in the middle of the road.



Most parents say the following when asked about why they started their channel:

"It's because my kid liked it" or "I want to leave memories for my kids". However, a producer of a popular kids Youtuber revealed to the show that when a child told their parents that they weren't having fun filming, the parent replied: "If I say run, you run. If I say go, you go." The PD further revealed that the child has no freedom.



What do you think of this situation?