VERIVERY releases teaser for self-produced 'Tag Tag Tag' DIY MV

VERIVERY has released the teaser for their DIY version MV of "Tag Tag Tag".

"Tag Tag Tag" is this Jellyfish Entertainment rookie group's latest song from their single album 'VERI-CHILL'. This upbeat song, another new jack swing number from the boys, has gained attention for its colorful concept and rhythmic choreography.

This teaser video is for another one of VERIVERY's self-produced, DIY (do-it-yourself) MV for the song. In the teasers, the boys get ready to dance their choreo on a rooftop area of New York City.

The full DIY MV will be released on September 8 at 0 AM KST. Stay tuned!