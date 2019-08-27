Bodyguard complaining about male idol group + company's attitude issues belated garners attention

A bodyguard's lengthy SNS post complaining about a male idol group and the group's company staff is belatedly garnering attention online.

Back in November of last year, bodyguard 'A' wrote via their Instagram, "I was extremely disappointed as the overseer of security operations during this 3-day Bangkok concert. I get that you're famous, but the attitude and mannerism of their staff members were dirt level."



'A' continued, "It wasn't just the bodyguard, but all of the staff related to the event were treated like slaves. I've never experienced such pretentious treatment in my life. And I wasn't hired by your company to bodyguard jsust your artists, I was hired by this event's management company; I am not your employee."



The bodyguard further compared, "Other idol groups I've worked with as well as their staff including their managers, chiefs, etc were all well-mannered, cultured people but these people learned it all wrong. It's not like they're the ones handing me my paycheck. We're all here working hard the same, so we should be encouraging one another and showing one another basic respect... This is the worst entertainment company I've ever encountered. Popularity does not determine your level or status. You need to be humble; if you keep up this attitude and word gets out that your attitude is trash, you won't survive long. In about 10 years, I'll be retired but I'm worried where those idol kids will be."



On August 28, netizens began spreading word of this post via online communities, under the title 'Angry bodyguard's long Insta-rant'. Many netizens began to wonder which popular male idol group the bodyguard may have been referring to at the time.

Meanwhile back in November, numerous male idols groups attended the 'HEC KOREA' concert in Bangkok, Thailand including Wanna One, TEEN TOP, MONSTA X, Pentagon, and The Boyz.

