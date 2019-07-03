Younha reveals interesting coincidence behind her hit songs

Younha revealed the interesting coincidence behind all of her hit songs.



On the July 3rd episode of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', DJ Kim Shin Young mentioned, "Your latest song is titled 'On a Rainy Day'. Whenever there's the word 'rain' in song titles, I think of Younha first. Please introduce your new song."

Younha expressed, "'On a Rainy Day' is a lyrical ballad that compares the rain to the tears you cry after a separation. Because you all waited for me, I was able to come back with a good song. What's interesting is that whenever 'rain' is in the title, my albums did well. That's why I prepared a song with the word rain in mind once again."



Check out Younha's latest song below.





