Which GFriend member could go into acting?

GFriend revealed which member they think could go into acting.



On the July 2nd broadcast of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's New Song of Hope', DJ Kim Shin Young mentioned, "Last time, Yuju received some popularity for her impressions of Kim Seo Hyung and Uhm Jung Ah's characters in 'SKY Castle'," and Yuju responded, "These days, I'm watching 'Abyss'. I'm currently researching 'Abyss'."

Kim Shin Young continued, "Your impersonation was really good. Do you have any thoughts about going into acting?" Sowon said, "I think Yuju would be really good at acting. She has talent in that area."



In other news, GFriend recently made a comeback with "Fever".