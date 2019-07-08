VAV joins the summer comeback list with release schedule for 'Give Me More'

VAV is coming back with a special summer single titled "Give Me More" and fans are here for it!

The group recently released their tropical release schedule with cheerful blue and yellow highlights. It seems like there are two sets of concept photos titled 'Fiesta' and 'Summer' that will be released. The song will also feature the work of American singer-songwriter De La Ghetto and record production duo Play-N-Skillz. The full release will be on July 23 at 6 pm KST.

Many groups are vying to release the summer bop of the season. Do you think VAV is that group?