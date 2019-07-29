Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

TVXQ's Changmin donates 42,000 USD to aid children in need from multi-racial families

According to reports on July 30, TVXQ's Changmin has decided to aid children in need from multi-racial families by donating 50 million KRW (~ 42,000 USD) to the Child Protection Branch of ChildFund Korea (Green Umbrella Children's Foundation). 

Representatives from ChildFund Korea recently confirmed that Changmin donated the amount listed above dedicated to children in need from multi-racial families, and the funds will be used as education fees for 50 children from multi-racial families. 

Changmin shared through the foundation, "I wanted to deliver a meaningful gift to children from multi-racial families. I hope that the opportunity for education will allow these children to chase after their dreams without worrying about financial, cultural, or societal obstacles."

This is so sweet of him to do. This hits me right in the heart

