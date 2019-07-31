'TMI News' reveals the richest idol-turned-landlords

Jang Woo Hyuk of H.O.T fame has been named the top "idol-turned-landlord."



On the July 31st episode of Mnet's 'TMI NEWS', Jang Woo Hyuk was revealed to own 8.2 billion Won ($6,937,692 USD) in real estate. According to the show, the former H.O.T member bought a building at 2.2 billion Won ($1,860,936 USD) in 2003 after steadily saving money, and it's now estimated at 7 billion Won ($5,922,420 USD). He's also personally running a cafe in Mangwon-dong, Seoul.



At #2 on the list is Seungyeon of KARA fame, 3rd is Girls' Generation's YoonA, 4th is Junsu, and 5th is Super Junior's Yesung. BTS's J-Hope, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, IU, and BoA also made the top 10.



Are you surprised by the results?

