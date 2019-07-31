Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

'TMI News' reveals the richest idol-turned-landlords

Jang Woo Hyuk of H.O.T fame has been named the top "idol-turned-landlord."

On the July 31st episode of Mnet's 'TMI NEWS', Jang Woo Hyuk was revealed to own 8.2 billion Won ($6,937,692 USD) in real estate. According to the show, the former H.O.T member bought a building at 2.2 billion Won ($1,860,936 USD) in 2003 after steadily saving money, and it's now estimated at 7 billion Won ($5,922,420 USD). He's also personally running a cafe in Mangwon-dong, Seoul.

At #2 on the list is Seungyeon of KARA fame, 3rd is Girls' Generation's YoonA, 4th is Junsu, and 5th is Super Junior's YesungBTS's J-Hope, Girls' Generation's SooyoungIU, and BoA also made the top 10.

Are you surprised by the results?

Seung Yeon is 2nd? She is wise in spending her money.

Seungyeon is so young yet so rich. She should've been richer than JWH but he has been investing for years so ofc he's a little richer.

