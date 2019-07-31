IN2IT have revealed their teaser images for 'Run Away' featuring Yeontae, Isaac, and Hyunuk.
As previously reported, IN2IT are taking on a red and black concept for their comeback with an edgy flair. "Run Away" has a rock vibe, and it's the group's first release since their disco track "Sorry for My English" in July of 2018.
Their digital single "Run Away" drops on August 7 KST. Check out IN2IT's MV teaser here if you missed it here.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
0
0
Posted by11 minutes ago
IN2IT release chic 'Run Away' teaser images feat. Yeontae, Isaac & Hyunuk
IN2IT have revealed their teaser images for 'Run Away' featuring Yeontae, Isaac, and Hyunuk.
0 188 Share Be the first to vote
Log in to comment