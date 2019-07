Producer Ryan Jhun has revealed footage of the girl group training at his label A Team, which also houses boy group VAV.

Ryan uploaded the footage to his personal Instagram on July 29. The trainees are all wearing masks and black caps that hide their faces, but their charisma can't be hidden as they dance to "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee.

What do you think of their skills? Do you want to see these trainees debut?