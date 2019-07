The Rocket Punch girls are ready to rock their debut and have released their bright individual teaser images for their first mini-album 'Pink Punch'.

The girls are serving some serious looks in stylish white and pink outfits. The rooms they're sitting in are splashed with pink splatters, definitely keeping up with the pink theme. It seems like the group will be showing a dance-pop vibe judging from their teasers. Check the rest of the images out below.