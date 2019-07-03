Popular idol group member's father Mr. Heo responds to accusations of fraud

Popular idol group member's father Mr. Heo has responded to accusations of fraud.



On July 2, TV Chosun reported Mr. Heo was under suspicion of defrauding a Mr. Kim in the amount of 600 million Won ($514,569.00 USD), but Mr. Heo stated he returned the full amount to Mr. Kim and no fraud took place.



Mr. Heo responded to the allegations, stating, "Without confirmation of the truth, the false evidence was presented as the truth in the news. The contract that was alleged to be written up by me was falsely created by someone else. TV Chosun has used a case that hasn't reached a verdict yet to cause an issue. My son is currently suffering from mental distress because of malicious comments online. I'll be filing a lawsuit against the person who held an interview with TV Chosun and filing with the Press Arbitration Commission."



