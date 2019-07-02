Popular idol group member's father Mr. Heo stands accused of fraud in amount of $600 million Won

Popular idol group member's father Mr. Heo currently stands accused of fraud in the amount of $600 million Won ($514,569.00 USD).



On July 2, TV Chosun reported Mr. Heo requested down payments from victims in exchange for business licenses. Alleged victim Mr. Kim stated he became acquainted with Mr. Heo in May of last year and that Mr. Heo stated he would obtain construction and demolition licenses for locations in Sangju City in North Gyeongsang Province and Cheonan City in North Chungcheong Province.



Mr. Kim stated, "[Idol star] is his son, and I couldn't help but trust him because he runs an entertainment agency and comes from the same household as Heo Chang Soo (Chairman of GS Group)," adding that the contracts presented by Mr. Heo turned out to be fraudulent.



Reports say the investigation into Mr. Heo will wrap up within the week. Stay tuned for updates.