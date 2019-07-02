Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Popular idol group member's father Mr. Heo stands accused of fraud in amount of $600 million Won

AKP STAFF

Popular idol group member's father Mr. Heo currently stands accused of fraud in the amount of $600 million Won ($514,569.00 USD).

On July 2, TV Chosun reported Mr. Heo requested down payments from victims in exchange for business licenses. Alleged victim Mr. Kim stated he became acquainted with Mr. Heo in May of last year and that Mr. Heo stated he would obtain construction and demolition licenses for locations in Sangju City in North Gyeongsang Province and Cheonan City in North Chungcheong Province. 

Mr. Kim stated, "[Idol star] is his son, and I couldn't help but trust him because he runs an entertainment agency and comes from the same household as Heo Chang Soo (Chairman of GS Group)," adding that the contracts presented by Mr. Heo turned out to be fraudulent. 

Reports say the investigation into Mr. Heo will wrap up within the week. Stay tuned for updates.

  1. misc.
10 7,750 Share 88% Upvoted

2

Daebak_Cafe142 pts 30 minutes ago 2
30 minutes ago

Well, if the last name is real, we don't have many Heo in a group. And i wouldn't really call it popular. It is Heo Young-saeng from SS501 and subgroup Double S 301. If it's a boy group as the article sustains. If it's a girl group then there are a few more alternatives. Either way, using your kids fame and name to scheme people in this manner is a NO NO! He should pay for what he did!


Share

2 more replies

1

red_beryl3,683 pts 34 minutes ago 1
34 minutes ago

Not only he's likely leeching off his son, the trash had the audacity to put everything the son achieved on the line :/

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Ailee
Ailee turns it upside down in 'Room Shaker' MV
6 hours ago   13   7,418

allkpop in your Inbox