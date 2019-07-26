Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

3

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GWSN reveal 'Red-Sun (021)' choreography video

AKP STAFF

GWSN have released the choreography video for their latest track "Red-Sun (021)".

In the video above, fans get to see the intricate movements GWSN choreography is known for. "Red-Sun (021)" is the title track of their upcoming mini album ‘Park in the Night part three’, and it's about following someone of your dreams like you're hypnotized.

Watch the MV here if you missed it and the choreography video above!

  1. GWSN
  2. RED-SUN (021)
0 314 Share 25% Upvoted
BTS
BTS dormitory secret makes fans cry
11 hours ago   12   26,201

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND