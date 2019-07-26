GWSN reveal 'Red-Sun (021)' choreography video

GWSN have released the choreography video for their latest track "Red-Sun (021)".



In the video above, fans get to see the intricate movements GWSN choreography is known for. "Red-Sun (021)" is the title track of their upcoming mini album ‘Park in the Night part three’, and it's about following someone of your dreams like you're hypnotized.



Watch the MV here if you missed it and the choreography video above!

