EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 + Performances from July 26th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, CIX debuted with "Movie Star", Arran debuted with "Puzzle", Whiteday debuted with "Shine on Light", NCT Dream came back with "Boom", GWSN made a comeback with "Red-Sun (021)", Dongkiz made their comeback with "BlockBuster", SoRi returned with "I am Not Alone", Rattsan came back with "Hey Brother", and W24 made a comeback with "Solfamiredo".



As for the winners, Ben and Baekhyun were the nominees, but it was Baekhyun who took the win with "UN Village". Congrats to Baekhyun!



Other performers included: DAY6, Pentagon, Nature, KNK, fromis_9, Norazo, FLASHE, Euijin, 1Team, Purplebeck, and J-NIQ.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:



DEBUT: CIX







DEBUT: Arran







DEBUT: Whiteday







COMEBACK: NCT Dream







COMEBACK: GWSN







COMEBACK: Dongkiz







COMEBACK: SoRi







COMEBACK: Rattsan







COMEBACK: W24







DAY6







Pentagon







Nature







KNK







fromis_9







Norazo







FLASHE







Euijin







1Team







Purplebeck







J-NIQ







