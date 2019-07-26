Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 + Performances from July 26th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, CIX debuted with "Movie Star", Arran debuted with "Puzzle", Whiteday debuted with "Shine on Light", NCT Dream came back with "Boom", GWSN made a comeback with "Red-Sun (021)", Dongkiz made their comeback with "BlockBuster", SoRi returned with "I am Not Alone", Rattsan came back with "Hey Brother", and W24 made a comeback with "Solfamiredo".  

As for the winners, Ben and Baekhyun were the nominees, but it was Baekhyun who took the win with "UN Village". Congrats to Baekhyun!

Other performers included: DAY6Pentagon, Nature, KNK, fromis_9, Norazo, FLASHE, Euijin, 1Team, Purplebeck, and J-NIQ

Watch the performances below!

===
WINNER:

==

DEBUT: CIX


==

DEBUT: Arran


==

DEBUT: Whiteday


==

COMEBACK: NCT Dream


==

COMEBACK: GWSN


==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz


==

COMEBACK: SoRi


==

COMEBACK: Rattsan


==

COMEBACK: W24


===

DAY6


==

Pentagon


==

Nature


==

KNK


==

fromis_9


==

Norazo


==

FLASHE


==

Euijin


==

1Team


==

Purplebeck


==

J-NIQ


===

  1. Euijin
  2. CIX
  3. SoRi
  4. DAY6
  5. Baekhyun
  6. FLASHE
  7. fromis_9
  8. GWSN
  9. KNK
  10. Nature
  11. NCT Dream
  12. Norazo
  13. Pentagon
  14. 1Team
  15. MUSIC BANK
  16. ARRAN
  17. WHITEDAY
  18. DONGKIZ
  19. RATTSAN
  20. W24
  21. PURPLEBECK
  22. J-NIQ
AegyoFree307 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

NCT loving UN Village 😍

2

PinKookiE287 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

Damn NCT kicked my wig and i can't find it, what a great performance.

misc.
