Park Bom to appear on 'Immortal Song' as part of 'Summer 2019' special episode

Park Bom will appear on 'Immortal Song' for the first time since debut.

On the next episode of 'Immortal Song 2', former 2NE1 vocalist Park Bom will be a guest singer for the program's 3-part summer special. The first of this series will feature songs by So Chan Hwi and Kim Hyun Jung. Along with Park Bom, other female divas including Kim Yeon Ji and Jung Yoo Ji will also appear on stage.

Park Bom, who recently made her first solo comeback in nine years, expressed her excitement towards appearing on the program. She shared, "my parents are keen viewers of 'Immortal Song'. My dad always talked about wanting to see his daughter on the show as well, so I think he will be very happy when he watches this episode today."

For her stage, Park Bom chose Kim Hyun Jung's debut single "Farewell With You".

Make sure to tune into 'Immortal Song' for Park Bom's stage on July 6 6:05 PM KST!