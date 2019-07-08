Netizens marvel over Kim Se Jung's beautiful bare face

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung doesn't need make up to be beautiful!

Netizens have been marveling online about Kim Se Jung's bare face after the official Instagram page for Gugudan posted a series of selfies featuring the cute idol star posing for the camera with very little make up on! The photos have been circling online forums and netizens can't believe what they're seeing, commenting:

"Are these visuals real?"

"She gets prettier every single day."

"She's perfect even with a bare face."





Check out the rest of the pictures below.