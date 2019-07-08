NCT's Taeyong announces upcoming SM Station solo track 'Long Flight'

NCT's Taeyong is only days away from releasing another song for SM Station!

On July 8, the SM Station Instagram account dropped a clip of Taeyong announcing his upcoming R&B/hip-hop single for the project, entitled "Long Flight." In the clip, Taeyong asks his fans to "really, really, really, really, really look forward to [the single's release date] July 18" before playfully referencing the song's theme with, "Come take off on an awesome plane with me."

Check out the SM Station Instagram announcement below!