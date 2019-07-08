Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

NCT's Taeyong announces upcoming SM Station solo track 'Long Flight'

AKP STAFF

NCT's Taeyong is only days away from releasing another song for SM Station!

On July 8, the SM Station Instagram account dropped a clip of Taeyong announcing his upcoming R&B/hip-hop single for the project, entitled "Long Flight." In the clip, Taeyong asks his fans to "really, really, really, really, really look forward to [the single's release date] July 18" before playfully referencing the song's theme with, "Come take off on an awesome plane with me."

Check out the SM Station Instagram announcement below!

  1. NCT
  2. Taeyong
  3. SM STATION
11

LongFlight11 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

THANK YOU SO MUCH TAEYONG🥺🥺It's should be the best gift for all the taeyongists . 🥰🥰🥰Stay tuned for Long Flighton 7-18 And haters gonna hate and let them bury their jealousy and hatred to their tombs. Taeyong will shine on haha💅💅

9

CROW1,808 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Taeyong is so talented... I hope this comeback has a dance to go along with it. I doubt it because that's not typically the style of Sm Station releases but considering it's Taeyong... Taeyong and Dance really go well hand in hand~

