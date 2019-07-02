Nature get together for a party in 'I'm So Pretty' group teaser image

Nature have released the latest teaser for their 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty'.
In the teaser image below, the Nature members group together for a small party. Nature's 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10 KST.
