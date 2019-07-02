Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Nature get together for a party in 'I'm So Pretty' group teaser image

AKP STAFF

Nature have released the latest teaser for their 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty'.

In the teaser image below, the Nature members group together for a small party. Nature's 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. Nature
  2. IM SO PRETTY
0 209 Share 50% Upvoted
8 groups who debuted in June
4 minutes ago   0   28
H.O.T sold out Gocheok Sky Dome in 7 minutes
31 minutes ago   1   205
Block B, B-Bomb
Block B's B-Bomb drops lyric video for 'Dawn'
50 minutes ago   0   350
BTS and angel investor
1 hour ago   2   743

allkpop in your Inbox