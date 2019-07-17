Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MC Kyuhyun reunites with Pentagon's Jinho in teaser clip for this week's 'Run.wav'!

AKP STAFF

On this week's episode of JTBC's idol music and talk variety show 'Run.wav', MC Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be reuniting with a long-lost(?) friend!

The idol guests on the upcoming episode of 'Run.wav' include B1A4's Sandeul, Pentagon, and Cherry Bullet - which means that MC Kyuhyun will be reuniting with his former S.M. The Ballad group mate, Pentagon's Jinho!

Back in 2010, Kyuhyun, Jinho, Trax's Jay, and SHINee's Jonghyun promoted as S.M. The Ballad with their title track "Hot Times". Check out a glimpse of the reunion in a preview for this week's 'Run.wav', below! You can catch the full episode on JTBC this July 20 at 12:20 AM KST!

awwwww <3

