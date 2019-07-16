Lee Hyori & Lee Sang Soon to feature as first guests on Yoo Jae Suk's upcoming variety show 'Met Through Work'

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon are set to feature on Yoo Jae Suk's upcoming variety show 'Met Through Work'.



On July 16, tvN revealed the couple would be the first guests on the show. 'Met Through Work' will take celebrities who met through work to a site or farm, where they need extra hands. The variety show is being produced by 'Hyori's Bed & Breakfast' producer Jung Hyo Min, and it's described as a 'farming healing project.'



'Met Through Work' premieres in August.