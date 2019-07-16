Jung Joon Young & Jonghun apologize and deny sexual assault charges at 1st trial

Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and former 'Burning Sun' employee Mr. Kim, Mr. Heo, and Mr.Kwon faced the first official trial for their chatroom controversy at the Seoul Central District Court.



Jung Joon Young admitted to filming and sharing illegal hidden camera footage and violating the Special Act on Punishment of Special Crimes. His lawyer stated, "We admit to the charges related to illegal filming. However, he did not perpetrate assault or plan it with the other defendants. The sexual activity was consensual, and the victim was not unconscious or unable to resist. The KaKaoTalk conversation is not valid evidence as it was obtained illegally."



Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, Kim, Heo, and Kwon also underwent trial for aggravated sexual assault. Mr. Kim stated, "I apologize to the victims, and I'm reflecting on myself. There are incorrect aspects of the charges though, and I would like to clear up what I've been falsely charged with at court," which Jung Joon Young agreed with.



Jonghun's lawyer stated, "On the charges against Jonghun, he did meet the victim in the veranda, but he did not forcefully hug or kiss her. As for the charges against the group, the defendants did not plan anything together, and the victim was not unable to resist. According to Jonghun's memory, there was no sexual intercourse. There is a slight difference from Jung Joon Young's testimony. If there was sexual activity, the victim was still able to resist." Jonghun expressed, "I apologize for causing a scandal. However, I did not forcefully assault or have inappropriate sexual activity. I also never planned it."



The second trial is scheduled for August 19, and the victims will be attending as witnesses.