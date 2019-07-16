K-Pop songs that took years to be officially released

There is no doubt that a lot of time and effort goes into creating a song. Many times, original songs go through countless rounds of edits and revisions until the final version of the song is released. Check out these songs that took years to be officially released!

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon – “Untitled, 2014”

While some fans believe that the title of the song represents the sum of G-Dragon’s birth year, birth month, and birthday, it is reported that the title actually represents the year that the song was recorded. Since it was released in 2017, it took 3 years for this song to be released.

EXO - “El Dorado”

In 2012, “El Dorado” was first introduced to fans in Chanyeol’s debut teaser. Three years later, it was officially released to fans as part of EXO’s second album.

Blackpink - “Forever Young”

This song, which was released in 2018, was actually recorded in 2015. It was meant to be a song for 2NE1 and would have been released earlier if the group did not disband.

Produce 101 Season 2 - “Pick Me”

According to genius producer Ryan Jhun, he produced the famous theme song back when he was still an aspiring producer. The song was originally titled “Moonlight.”

Girls’ Generation - “Dancing Queen”

In 2008, the Girls’ Generation members recorded and filmed a music video for “Dancing Queen.” However, the song was released four years later as part of the fourth studio album.

Oh My Girl BANHANA - “Banana Allergy Monkey”

The members of Oh My Girl BANHANA surprised fans on a radio show by revealing that “Banana Allergy Monkey” was actually produced ten years before its release in 2018!

BtoB Blue - “When It Rains”

BtoB’s Hyunsik wrote “When It Rains” four years before its official release in August 2018. In fact, the song appeared on an episode of BtoB’s ‘The Beat’ series back in 2015.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun - “My Thoughts, Your Memories”

Three years before releasing the track as part of his first solo mini-album, Kyuhyun composed the track and partnered with TVXQ’s Changmin to write the lyrics for the song.

MAMAMOO, Bumkey - “Don’t Be Happy”

Esna originally produced “Don’t Be Happy” as an acoustic song, but producer Kim Do Hun later added in some more jazzy twists before it was officially released.

NCT 127 - “Run Back 2 U”

Before NCT 127 even debuted, Taeyong, Jaehyun, Ten, Hansol, Johnny, and Yuta danced to “Run Back 2 U” before it was officially released in 2018.

INFINITE - “Pray (Maetel's Sorrow)"

During a press conference for INFINITE’s third studio album “Top Seed,” the members revealed that “Pray” was actually prepared and recorded seven years ago.