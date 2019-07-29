Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted 1 hour ago

Jaejoong to go job hunting for the first time since debut in new web variety series 'Extreme Job Interview'

JYJ's Jaejoong has been confirmed as the first guest of a new variety series coming to 'Playlist'!

Titled 'Extreme Job Interview', the variety program follows the stories of celebrity guests as they delve into the world of job hunting - for many celebs, for the first time ever in their lives! For his first ever attempt at job hunting since debut, Jaejoong will be interviewing for the role of a rookie PD, whose role is to oversee a cooking broadcast. Comedian Lee Se Jin will be aiding Jaejoong in his interview process.

You can catch the premiere of 'Playlist's 'Extreme Job Interview' this August 11 at 8 PM KST, via 'Jamfully's official YouTube and Naver TV channels!

princess10128 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

I would love to watch this!

hohliu7,370 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

If SK and Japan relationship worsen, Jaejoong and those that work in Japan will likely have to focus on their own SK market. Who knows what Japan will do? They dare to cut SK from their white list, stop exporting their telecommunication technology to SK, their further actions are unpredictable.

