Jaejoong to go job hunting for the first time since debut in new web variety series 'Extreme Job Interview'

JYJ's Jaejoong has been confirmed as the first guest of a new variety series coming to 'Playlist'!

Titled 'Extreme Job Interview', the variety program follows the stories of celebrity guests as they delve into the world of job hunting - for many celebs, for the first time ever in their lives! For his first ever attempt at job hunting since debut, Jaejoong will be interviewing for the role of a rookie PD, whose role is to oversee a cooking broadcast. Comedian Lee Se Jin will be aiding Jaejoong in his interview process.

You can catch the premiere of 'Playlist's 'Extreme Job Interview' this August 11 at 8 PM KST, via 'Jamfully's official YouTube and Naver TV channels!