Actor Kang Sung Wook revealed to have made attempts to cover up sexual assault + dramas respond to controversy

Actor Kang Sung Wook is revealed to have made attempts to cover up his sexual assault.



Kang Sung Wook has been given a 5-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a bar employee he invited over to his college friend's home in August of 2017. He's also been penalized with 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program and a 5-year restriction on employment related to minors and welfare facilities.



The actor's college friend, who has also been found guilty of sexual assault, reportedly told police, "We were having consensual skinship when the victim came back from the bathroom and suddenly said she would report us." However, Kang Sung Wook and his friend's KaKaoTalk messages revealed they attempted to cover up their crimes.



Kang Sung Wook messaged his friend, "Tell them I was laying in bed," and "Delete the KaKaoTalk messages." The messages are reported to have been sent after the actor denied the sexual assault. He also told police, "We were laying in bed, and we looked at each other. Park then made moaning noises to tempt me, so I kissed her." The victim is reported to have attended 3 months of therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.

It's further been revealed Kang Sung Wook's castmate from the hit reality series 'Heart Signal' Jang Chun acted as his lawyer. However, after assessing the evidence, Jang Chun is said to have resigned from the case after 6 days.





'Heart Signal' commented on the controversy, "The filming for the show ended in April of 2017. The producers are not aware of his personal life after the fact," and "We've stopped all VOD rerun services for 'Heart Signal' season 1 featuring Kang Sung Wook... We'll delete all videos that can be seen as problematic." tvN's 'Because this is My First Life' and KBS' 'Marry Me Now' have also announced videos including Kang Sung Wook will no longer be available.



As previously reported, Kang Sung Wook, a male friend, and two women employed at a bar got together for a meal at a restaurant. Kang Sung Wook and his friend invited the two women to his friend's home by offering an additional service charge. Though one woman left early, the other woman was prevented from leaving by Kang Sung Wook and his friend, who assaulted her.