Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

NCT 127 tease the English version of 'Highway to Heaven'!

AKP STAFF

The wait is finally over! NCT 127 will be premiering the English version of "Highway to Heaven" this July 19 at 9 AM PST/1 AM KST!

The MV for the English version of "Highway to Heaven" will also be out on July 23 at 12 AM KST / July 22 at 8 AM PDT. "Highway to Heaven" was originally released back in May in NCT 127's 4th mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN', and previously, the boys consistently hinted at an English release coming for their fans. 

Check out NCT 127's refreshing teaser image, below!

sakn26 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

This song is so far one of the best releases by NCT in 2019.
But just curious, are there people who actually prefer to listen to English versions of the songs instead of Korean?

