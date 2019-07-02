EXO's Suho recalls his conversation with president Donald Trump at the Blue House on 'Gayo Plaza'

On July 2, EXO's Suho appeared as a guest on KBS Cool FM 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Plaza'!

While discussing various topics with DJ A Pink's Eunji, Suho recalled EXO's attendance at the Blue House cocktail party back on June 29, ahead of South Korean president Moon Jae In and American president Donald Trump's dinner meeting.

First, Suho humbly shared, "We were able to meet U.S. president Trump, but rather than it being due to the power of EXO, it was the power of K-Pop as a whole. People around the world love K-Pop, and they love many K-Pop groups, but EXO also received very much love. I think that we were given this opportunity as we previously met advisor Ivanka Trump in Pyeongchang."

He then recalled the conversation EXO had with president Trump, relaying, "This is an interesting side story, but president Trump asked to shake our hands first. And due to his Twitter post that day, many of the reporters there continued asking president Trump questions about the joint security area, while he was shaking our hands. So then he smiled at us and said, 'I don't know what all they're saying, but this will be interesting. You know what I'm saying?' I was totally surprised. The reason I was so surprised was because he used the 'You-Nam-Saeng' (you know what I'm saying?) phrase that we see so much in movies so casually, at such an important event."